Princeton Capital Management LLC Buys 585 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPGP. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.25.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,137.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total transaction of $106,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,837 shares of company stock worth $9,461,884 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPGP traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.00. 2,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,442. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $149.51 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 10.26.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

