Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $10.74 Million Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 3.6% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.32. 39,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,519. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $121.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.11.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.77%.

In related news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,734 shares of company stock worth $15,758,862 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

