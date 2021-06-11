Princeton Capital Management LLC Sells 1,758 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Princeton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,619 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.3% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.56. 596,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,446,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $232.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.23. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.