Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 11,497 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 594,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of NMI worth $14,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NMIH. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in NMI during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NMI by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $24.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.94.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. NMI had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 37.70%. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NMIH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.36.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $855,263.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $551,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,345 shares of company stock worth $2,491,793. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

