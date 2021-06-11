Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,848 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of OSI Systems worth $14,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,943,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 296,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,676,000 after purchasing an additional 64,855 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 492,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,923,000 after acquiring an additional 62,306 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,190,000 after acquiring an additional 45,762 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,521,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $96.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.64. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.11 and a 52 week high of $101.78.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. OSI Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

