Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 23,988 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 549,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,988 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.85% of Bristow Group worth $14,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTOL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,997,000 after acquiring an additional 261,128 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Bristow Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 51,292 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VTOL opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $757.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.05. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $30.82.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.33 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.

