Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 26,216 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,216 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Mercury Systems worth $13,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 7,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $527,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,260,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,844 shares of company stock valued at $919,134 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MRCY opened at $66.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.99. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.40 and a 1-year high of $88.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.71.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.63.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

