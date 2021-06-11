Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 35,310 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,310 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of Cohu worth $13,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $35.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.76. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 1.78.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

