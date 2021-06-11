Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 6,953 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Murphy USA worth $13,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $438,113,000 after acquiring an additional 18,392 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 983,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,737,000 after acquiring an additional 81,154 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,833,000 after acquiring an additional 29,901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,197,000 after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth $38,242,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,621.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $135.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.59. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.65%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

