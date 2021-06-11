Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 82,777 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,777 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Cinemark worth $13,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cinemark by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cinemark by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 308,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 27,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Cinemark by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 57,738 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNK opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.17.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 297.79%. The company’s revenue was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.42.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

