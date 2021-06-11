Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,419 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $13,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 414.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 96,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 77,386 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 35,396 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,375,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,218,000 after acquiring an additional 589,285 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IOVA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.92.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $23.14 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

