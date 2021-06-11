Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,718 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.36% of Wingstop worth $13,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,818,000 after acquiring an additional 339,858 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 677,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,145,000 after buying an additional 51,246 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,056,000 after buying an additional 56,436 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Wingstop by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 437,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,053,000 after buying an additional 122,450 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,435,000.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $146.90 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $172.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.02, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.85.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WING shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.59.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $454,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,570. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

