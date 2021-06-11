Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.79% of Deluxe worth $13,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Deluxe by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deluxe by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Deluxe by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Deluxe by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Deluxe by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Deluxe stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.69. Deluxe Co. has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $441.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.30 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 38.62%. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

