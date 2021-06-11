Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,428 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.36% of The Brink’s worth $14,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth about $2,633,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of The Brink’s by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Brink’s by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Brink’s by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $749,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

BCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of The Brink’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

NYSE BCO opened at $74.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.96 million. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from The Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

The Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

