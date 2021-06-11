Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 966,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.63% of Vector Group worth $13,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 115,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $152,115.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,846,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,552,612.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $2,211,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,132,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,429,777.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.12. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. Vector Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $543.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is 87.91%.

Several research firms recently commented on VGR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

