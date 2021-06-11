Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,959 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Autoliv worth $14,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $104.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.99. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $108.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 78.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

