Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 46,642 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,304 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,642 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of KB Home worth $14,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in KB Home by 0.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in KB Home by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in KB Home by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

KBH stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.26.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.93.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

