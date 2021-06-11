Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 62,122 Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,538 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,122 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $13,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,149,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,610,000 after buying an additional 988,298 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,907,000 after buying an additional 19,442 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,265,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,736,000 after buying an additional 21,955 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,534,000 after buying an additional 272,327 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,349,000. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BXS opened at $30.10 on Friday. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.71.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.09 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BXS. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

