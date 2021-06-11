Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 76,219 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 546,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,219 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $14,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OFC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 251,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after acquiring an additional 55,675 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $30.28.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $108,738.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,746 shares of company stock valued at $760,026. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

