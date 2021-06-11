Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 89,490 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 728,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,490 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.43% of Tutor Perini worth $13,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 76,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 92,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 145,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $2,241,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 316,355 shares of company stock worth $5,030,935. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NYSE TPC opened at $14.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.46. Tutor Perini Co. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

