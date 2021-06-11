Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,849 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Clean Harbors worth $14,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 36.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Twohig sold 4,557 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $402,474.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,145.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 9,603 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $855,435.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,699.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,077 shares of company stock worth $2,002,054. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLH opened at $94.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.81. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.22 and a 1-year high of $96.47.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

CLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

