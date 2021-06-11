Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 49,170 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Teradata worth $14,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Teradata by 10,034.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

TDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

NYSE TDC opened at $47.74 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 477.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.79.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.36 million. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,078,580.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $55,900.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,522.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,227 shares of company stock valued at $955,376 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

