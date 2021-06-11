Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,917 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of Jack in the Box worth $13,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.94.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $116.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.33 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.51.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 37.85%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

