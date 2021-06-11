Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $13.09 Million Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,828 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Assurant worth $13,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Assurant by 920.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th.

AIZ stock opened at $162.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.78. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.71 and a 1 year high of $163.84.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.