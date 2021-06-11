Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $13.38 Million Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,143,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,320 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.64% of The Macerich worth $13,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in The Macerich by 7.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in The Macerich by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of The Macerich by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of The Macerich by 150.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Macerich by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $11.20 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.77.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

The Macerich Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

