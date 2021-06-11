Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $13.88 Million Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of GMS worth $13,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in GMS by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 46,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in GMS by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GMS shares. Barclays increased their price target on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist increased their price target on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GMS from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

GMS stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.21 and a beta of 2.11.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 46,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.03 per share, with a total value of $2,034,626.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 176,210 shares of company stock worth $7,359,426 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

