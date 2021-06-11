Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $13.93 Million Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,299 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Campbell Soup worth $13,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.70.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 35.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPB opened at $45.72 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $44.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.88.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.