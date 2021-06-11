Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $14.31 Million Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,010 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.88% of Modine Manufacturing worth $14,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,143,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,194,000 after acquiring an additional 220,211 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,007,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,730,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after acquiring an additional 177,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOD opened at $17.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $884.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.79.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. Analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

