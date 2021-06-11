Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $14.40 Million Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 85.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,522 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 29,788 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $14,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,735,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $610,604,000 after purchasing an additional 370,735 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 2,404.4% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SEA by 22.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,282 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,502,000. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 26.9% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Shares of SE opened at $271.12 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $285.00. The company has a market cap of $138.79 billion, a PE ratio of -75.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

