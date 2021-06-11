Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $14.44 Million Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,503 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,232 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $14,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,590,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,883,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $380,454,000 after acquiring an additional 199,579 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 390,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,538,000 after acquiring an additional 95,874 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,895,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 230,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,442,000 after acquiring an additional 51,968 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $154.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.16 and a 12 month high of $178.82. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.81) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CBRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 22nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.