Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $14.55 Million Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,873 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Black Hills worth $14,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,042,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,759,000 after buying an additional 460,433 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter worth about $6,452,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,185,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,854,000 after buying an additional 99,738 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 529,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,563,000 after buying an additional 98,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 93,420 shares during the period. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

BKH opened at $69.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.87. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $71.34. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.36.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

