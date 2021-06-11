Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,038 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Loews worth $14,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,108,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,197,000 after acquiring an additional 559,843 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,617,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,853,000 after acquiring an additional 351,736 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,266,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,207,000 after purchasing an additional 256,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Loews by 261.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 207,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 150,257 shares in the last quarter. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $55.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1,398.00 and a beta of 0.93. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $31.18 and a 52-week high of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $327,446.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

