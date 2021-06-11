Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 58,494 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 326.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,494 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $13,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $2,223,000. Adams Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $3,924,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,952,000 after purchasing an additional 30,887 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $5,703,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike stock opened at $228.60 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.05 and a 12 month high of $251.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.50 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 353,433 shares of company stock worth $71,446,901. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CRWD. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.88.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.