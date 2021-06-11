Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 540.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,523 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $12,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $43,510,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 689.4% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 302,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,648,000 after purchasing an additional 263,821 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,608,000 after purchasing an additional 258,603 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,556,000 after purchasing an additional 251,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $16,028,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.45.

In other news, Director John W. Childs purchased 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $103.46 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $57.66 and a 1 year high of $103.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.81. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.47 EPS for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

