Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $13,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $132.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 509.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.05 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.68%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KALU. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total transaction of $375,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.90, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,643 shares of company stock worth $1,092,887. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

