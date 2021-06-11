Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 823,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $13,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,201,000 after acquiring an additional 768,527 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 113,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 39,260 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 198,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 45,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.47. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.54, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.90%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.64.

In related news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

