Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,976 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Adient worth $14,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADNT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Adient by 21.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 181,235 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Adient by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,491,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,686,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adient stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. Adient plc has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $53.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 3.29.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Adient in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

