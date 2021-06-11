Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,357 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,357 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $12,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INDA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after buying an additional 43,232 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,261,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $899,000.

INDA stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.41.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.