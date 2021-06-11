Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 16,395 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,395 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Lamb Weston worth $13,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 104,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 20,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,139,000 after purchasing an additional 170,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

LW stock opened at $82.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

LW has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.17.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

