Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,692 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,692 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $13,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $22,037,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,729,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,856,000 after purchasing an additional 892,002 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,091,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 560,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 331,700 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 622,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 150,431 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $152,949.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $28,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,776 shares of company stock valued at $196,463 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $20.64 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 60.51% and a return on equity of 35.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 696.30%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

