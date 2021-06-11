Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 287,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,913,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.40% of I-Mab as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,791,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,559 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,591,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,016,000 after acquiring an additional 251,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 856,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,394,000 after acquiring an additional 213,522 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 17.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 742,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,992,000 after acquiring an additional 109,181 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 27,483 shares during the period. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMAB opened at $73.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.18 and a beta of 0.75. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $84.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.30.

A number of brokerages have commented on IMAB. Piper Sandler began coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on I-Mab from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. I-Mab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

