Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 780,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,787 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $13,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOC. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $8,012,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 218,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 16,287 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 84,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 49,872 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,570,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,433,000 after buying an additional 722,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 50.9% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 689,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,185,000 after buying an additional 232,520 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

DOC opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 63.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

