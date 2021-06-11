Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the May 13th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GENY. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 396.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 47,871 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000.

Shares of GENY traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $65.39. 1,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,217. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.90. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $40.44 and a 12 month high of $67.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

