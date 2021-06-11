PRIZM Trading Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $45.13 million and approximately $708,184.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003202 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About PRIZM

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,768,297,823 coins. PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

