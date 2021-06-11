Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.50. Pro-Dex shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 7,046 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $120.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 30.20%.

In other news, CFO Alisha Charlton sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $33,154.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 40.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pro-Dex during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pro-Dex by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pro-Dex Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.