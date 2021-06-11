Progress Acquisition (NASDAQ:PGRW) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW) were up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 943 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 41,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRW. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $584,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $978,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Progress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

