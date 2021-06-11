Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 18,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 885,655 shares.The stock last traded at $63.72 and had previously closed at $64.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGNY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.28 and a beta of 1.82.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $1,343,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 499,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,936,065.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $46,374.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $46,374.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 474,914 shares of company stock worth $24,852,061. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Progyny by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 137,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 75,906 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Progyny by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,896,000 after acquiring an additional 181,412 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Progyny by 33.7% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 400,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,812,000 after acquiring an additional 100,810 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Progyny by 28.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 196,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter worth approximately $20,811,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

