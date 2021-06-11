Project Pai Price Hits $0.0255 on Major Exchanges (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $39.49 million and $967,603.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00040346 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00044770 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000163 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,754,109,710 coins and its circulating supply is 1,551,018,909 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.