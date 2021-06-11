Prosper (PROS) Achieves Market Cap of $5.16 Million

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Prosper coin can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00003087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prosper has a total market cap of $5.16 million and $646,096.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Prosper has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00073412 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001573 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002660 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00015615 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003151 BTC.

About Prosper

Prosper (PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

