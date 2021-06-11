Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,466 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.6% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $77,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $126.11 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.66. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.91.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

